The US unveiled sweeping sanctions Friday against almost 400 individuals and 60 companies tied to Russia's war effort in Ukraine, a day before Ukraine's independence day.

The US Treasury Department continues "to implement the commitments made by President (Joe) Biden and his G7 counterparts to disrupt Russia's military-industrial base supply chains and payment channels," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

