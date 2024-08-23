Tough competition at the 2024 Awit Awards

With hit after hit from OPM artists in the past year, the sudden revival of the OPM sound makes it a tough competition for every category in this year’s Awit Awards.

It’s face-to-face and hit-to-hit under the Song of the Year category as Lola Amour, Juan Carlos, BINI, SB19 and MAKI made the final cut.

Here are the other nominees for this year’s ceremonies :

Song of the Year: “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour; “ERE” by Juan Karlos; “Pantropiko” by BINI; “Gento” by SB19; “Saan?” by MAKI

Record of the Year: “ERE” by Juan Karlos; “Pantropiko” by BINI; “Panahon” by Unique Salonga; “Gento” by SB19; Raining in Manila by Lola Amour.

Album of the Year: Patutunguhan by Cup of Joe; Manila in Bloom by Nameless Kids; One Clock Straight by One Clock Straight; Patatag! by SB19; Daisy by Unique Salonga

New Artist of the Year: “Hele Pono” by Jel Rey; Damdamin by Misha de Leon; “Muli” by Jack D’ Preacher; “Gasera” by Cedric Escobar; “Woke Up Like This (Get Up! Get Up!)” by Reese; “Hawak Mo” by Lyka Estrella; “Sarili” by Riva Ferrer

New Group of the Year: “Sinulit” by Mint Magic; “Pasabay” by Uncle Bob Funky Seven Club; “Bituin” by Dear Dahlia; “Bakit Papa?” by Yara; “Yayakapin” by Yes My Love

Best Solo Performance: “Pag-ibig (Meron Ba?” by Ace Banzuelo; “‘Wag Kang Bibitaw” by Cean Jr.; “Gabay” by syd hartha; “Small Town” by Clara Benin; “Letting You Go” by Joey Generoso