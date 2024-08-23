Tough competition at the 2024 Awit Awards

With hit after hit from OPM artists in the past year, the sudden revival of the OPM sound makes it a tough competition for every category in this year’s Awit Awards.
It’s face-to-face and hit-to-hit under the Song of the Year category as Lola Amour, Juan Carlos, BINI, SB19 and MAKI made the final cut.
Here are the other nominees for this year’s ceremonies :
Song of the Year: “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour; “ERE” by Juan Karlos; “Pantropiko” by BINI; “Gento” by SB19; “Saan?” by MAKI
Record of the Year: “ERE” by Juan Karlos; “Pantropiko” by BINI; “Panahon” by Unique Salonga; “Gento” by SB19; Raining in Manila by Lola Amour.
Album of the Year: Patutunguhan by Cup of Joe; Manila in Bloom by Nameless Kids; One Clock Straight by One Clock Straight; Patatag! by SB19; Daisy by Unique Salonga
New Artist of the Year: “Hele Pono” by Jel Rey; Damdamin by Misha de Leon; “Muli” by Jack D’ Preacher; “Gasera” by Cedric Escobar; “Woke Up Like This (Get Up! Get Up!)” by Reese; “Hawak Mo” by Lyka Estrella; “Sarili” by Riva Ferrer
New Group of the Year: “Sinulit” by Mint Magic; “Pasabay” by Uncle Bob Funky Seven Club; “Bituin” by Dear Dahlia; “Bakit Papa?” by Yara; “Yayakapin” by Yes My Love
Best Solo Performance: “Pag-ibig (Meron Ba?” by Ace Banzuelo; “‘Wag Kang Bibitaw” by Cean Jr.; “Gabay” by syd hartha; “Small Town” by Clara Benin; “Letting You Go” by Joey Generoso
Best Group Performance: “Gento” by SB19; “GLNG” by XOXO; “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour; “Pantropiko” by BINI; “White Toyota” by Sunkissed Lola; “Come” by Urbandub; “Laruan” by 1621 BC
Best Alternative: “Wicked Heart” by Barbie Almalbis; “JPG” by Juan Karlos; “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour; “Luna” by Sunkissed Lola; “Come” by Urbandub; “Hayaan” by YNO.
Best Ballad: “Ayoko Na” by Yca Frias; “Ayokong Masanay” by Jire Lim; “Himig ng Puso” by Sarah Geronimo; “Paalam” Leonora by Sugarcane; “Tapusin Na Natin Ito” by Ben&Ben
Best Collaboration: “Duyan ng Bayan” by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9; “Alam” by Sarah Geronimo and John Roa; “Pakundangan” by DEMI and Hev Abi; “Walang Pumapalakpak” by Gloc-9 and Gary Valenciano; “Tingin” by Cup of Joe and Janine Tenoso; “Treading Water” by Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Manalac
Best Dance: “Crimzone” by SB19; “Day and Night” by Alamat; “Gento” by SB19; “Isulti Lang” by DJ Young and Paul Pablo; and “Takaw Tingin” by Paul Pablo
Best Inspirational: “Karera” by BINI; “Courage” by Ben&Ben; Faith, “Hope and Love” by Jamie Rivera and Jed Madela; “Huwag Kang Mag-alala” by Noel Cabangon; “Seek First” by Quest
Best Music Video: “Gento” by SB19; “I Want You” by SB19; “Wild Tonight” by Josh Cullen; “Karera” by BINI; “Wow I Finally Learned to Write a Love Song” by Pappel
Details of the awards night and venue are still being finalized.