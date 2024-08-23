Meralco expands Eton gas-insulated substation

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up its efforts to meet rising power demand in Quezon City with the expansion of its Eton Centris Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation.

The Pangilinan-led power distributor said on Friday that the P201.34-million project will benefit both commercial establishments and residential customers.

The expansion includes the installation of a new 83 MVA power transformer, a 34.5-kilovolt (kV) GIS, a 14.4 megavolt-amperes reactive (MVAR) capacitor bank, and four new distribution feeders.

Meralco said the upgrades are crucial for addressing the city’s growing power needs, particularly for large-scale customers such as Eton Centris, Ayala Vertis North, Alveo Highpark, TriNoma, and Solaire Hotel & Casino.

Energy feed for MRT7

The company added that the latest project will also support critical infrastructure initiatives, including the power supply for government projects like the North Avenue and Quezon City Memorial Stations of the MRT 7, as well as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

As part of its long-term strategy, Meralco continues to invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades to enhance the reliability and safety of its electricity distribution network.

All projects and capacity expansions are aligned with the company’s commitment to ensuring stable power for its growing customer base in Metro Manila.

As of the end of June, Meralco’s customer count stood at 7.9 million, up 3 percent from 7.7 million a year ago as the energization of new customers for ordinary service and project-covered applications continued.