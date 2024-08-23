Marcos urges LGUs to conduct 'aggressive' info drive on disease prevention

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged all local chief executives across the country to lead an aggressive information dissemination campaign in promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing diseases, such as leptospirosis and mpox.

“Remind our people, especially children, against swimming in flood waters and to practice [proper] personal hygiene to mitigate the spread of leptospirosis, mpox, and any other illnesses,” Marcos said.

Marcos, speaking at the Local Governance Summit 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, recognized the critical role of the local government units (LGUs) in promoting smart solutions, such as innovative technologies and strategies—maximizing its advantages, “especially in the face of challenges that threaten the overall well-being” of Filipino people.

“Currently, we are experiencing a surge in leptospirosis and dengue cases, attributed by the DOH to improper garbage disposal and poor waste management,” he stressed.

Marcos identified the solid waste management problem as the major factor that caused flooding in many areas during the onslaught of typhoons and inclement weather.

“Local chief executives must work harder to utilize environmentally sound methods and waste minimization measures to protect public health and of course, our environment,” he said.

Marcos earlier ordered the continuous monitoring of areas “most vulnerable” to mpox, after the country logged its first case since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a “public health emergency of international concern” for the second time following the outbreak in Congo and nearby countries in Africa.

The Department of Health sought the Department of Education’s assistance to promote health literacy among Filipino children to keep them safe from rainy season infections, including leptospirosis and dengue.

Meanwhile, Marcos touted the Department of the Interior and Local Government Government’s KALINISAN Program which primarily aims to improve the country’s disposal and management to ensure a clean, healthy, and safe environment for all.

“I call on the LGUs to continue your active participation in this initiative,” Marcos said, as he rallied the LGUs to “continue being accountable, reliable, and efficient” in bringing people closer to the “opportunities that they all deserve.”

Marcos stressed the “invaluable” contributions of the LGUs, working closely with the national government, to achieve national development goals.