Health group slams local vape company anew

A tobacco control and public health advocacy group on Friday slammed a United States-based e-cigarette company for reportedly interfering in policymaking and actively lobbying against vape regulations in the country.

According to HealthJustice Philippines, this resulted in an "industry-friendly" Republic Act 11900 or the Vape Regulation Law.

Citing the recently published report by the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA), HealthJustice berated Juul Labs' "dirty tactics" in the country.

HealthJustice Philippines pointed out Juul Labs' active mobilization of support for its product during the period of the Vape Bill debate in the country.

“When the vape and tobacco industry meddle into policymaking and peddle their addictive products to the youth, they sabotage public health and our children’s lives. We must counteract the deceptions because vapes can kill and are not a healthier alternative," Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, former Health Secretary and current Board Member of HealthJustice.

"Our Department of Health (DOH) has already confirmed one death caused mainly by vaping. Let us not allow this number to spike,” Tan added.

In May, the DOH attributed the death of a 22-year-old Filipino male to his daily vape use. The patient sustained severe lung injury.

Citing the SEATCA report anew, HealthJustice said Juul Labs actively recruited harm-reduction advocates, medical professionals, and public relations consultants "to paint a positive image of vapes as less harmful to health."

As a marketing strategy, Juul Labs had planned the launch of low-cost products at an affordable price of $1 per pack to encourage purchases, the group added.

Meanwhile, SEATCA echoed the call to impose more stringent regulations against vapes and urged the Philippine government to have tobacco industry lobbyists duly registered.

“This Juul case study clearly illustrates how the tobacco industry navigates and manipulates regulatory environments to advance its business interests," Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo, Executive Director of SEATCA, stressed.