Harris accepts nomination, vows ‘new way forward’

A sea of waving Stars and Stripes flags and chants of “USA” filled the United Center stage in Chicago, Illinois as jubilant Democrats formally anointed Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate for the November election at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past — a chance to chart a new way forward,” 59-year-old Harris said in her acceptance speech as tens of thousands of pumped-up supporters cheered.

“And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans.”

After speaking, she was joined on stage by her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz and their families, as they held their arms aloft while 100,000 red, white and blue balloons tumbled from arena’s the ceiling.

Harris, the first Black woman to be nominated by a major United States political party, promised to bring economic opportunity and protect their personal freedoms on key issues like abortion.

She warned against voting for Republican rival, 78-year-old Donald Trump.

“We know what a second Trump term would look like,” she said, saying he wanted to “pull our country back to the past.”

Turning to foreign policy, Harris accused Trump of trying to “cozy up” to foreign autocrats like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris pledged instead to “stand strong” with Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion and support North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies — again all in stark contrast to Trump’s isolationist stance.

On the hugely divisive issue of Israel’s war in Gaza, Harris went further than the rhetoric of her boss Biden by calling the scale of suffering in the Palestinian enclave “heartbreaking.”

She vowed to get a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, and cheers erupted when she vowed “self-determination” for the Palestinian people.

The convention became a giant party to celebrate Harris’ astonishing ascent from something of a political afterthought to Democratic standard bearer upon President Joe Biden’s surprise decision to end his reelection bid.

The Democrats have been riding a wave of energy and enthusiasm since Harris stepped up. She has wiped out former President Trump’s lead in the polls, drawn enormous crowds and raised record funds.