Thirteen are dead and millions are caught in floods in Bangladesh on Friday.

“It’s a catastrophic situation here,” rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told Agence France-Presse from the worst-hit city of Feni. “We are trying to rescue as many people as we can.”

All the major tributaries of the two transnational rivers were overflowing, according to local media reports.

Nur Islam, a shopkeeper in Feni, said his home had been completely submerged.

“Everything is underwater,” the 60-year-old said.

Bangladesh’s disaster management ministry said in a bulletin 11 of the country’s 64 districts were affected by the flooding and the latest toll of 13 deaths included fatalities in the main port city of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar, a district home to around a million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

Areas east of the capital Dhaka were also badly hit including the city of Comilla, near the border with Tripura state in India.

Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin, while altogether 4.5 million people had been affected in some way.

The floods come less than three weeks after the ouster of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee by helicopter to India, her government’s biggest political patron, during a student-led uprising.

She was replaced by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is heading an interim government facing the monumental task of charting democratic reforms ahead of expected new elections.