DFA reminds Pinoy seafarers on Red Sea ‘right-to-refuse sailing’

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reminded Filipino seafarers, particularly those onboard ships en route to the Red Sea of their right to refuse sailing amid heightened tensions in the region.

In an advisory on Friday, the DFA alerted the public about the danger to all vessels in the Red Sea.

“This situation has worsened due in part to the conflict escalation in the Red Sea that poses a clear and present danger to all Filipino seafarers working in the area,” it said.

“The DFA therefore urges Filipino seafarers to exercise prudent choice and their ‘right-to-refuse sailing’ in the Red Sea,” it added.

According to the agency, Filipino nationals “should avoid the area altogether unless absolutely necessary for their livelihood.”

This comes after 23 Filipino seafarers were rescued on Thursday from a drifting tanker in the Red Sea following Houthi missile attacks.

Backed by Iran, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the seizing and attacking ships in the Red Sea as a retaliation to Israel’s multiple attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

At least 17 Filipino seafarers remain under the custody of Houthi after they hijacked MV Galaxy Leader, a Japan-operated cargo ship in the Red Sea, last November.