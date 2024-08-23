DENR acts to mitigate climate change

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has identified at least three strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country.

This was bared by its chief, Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, in an interview on Malacañang Insider.

Citing the agency’s first strategy, Loyzaga said the DENR is currently updating its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory, an estimate of all emissions and removals of GHG from given sources and sinks within a defined spatial and temporal dimension.

Loyzaga said the DENR’s second strategy revolves around its Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP).

She said the plan involves a framework and a database approach toward reducing our emissions by sector.

“In the NDCIP, we take stock of which sectors are actually causing our emissions to happen,” she said, noting that the government is focusing its efforts on the energy sector.