Chloe bags best swimmer award

Chloe Isleta completed her near-perfect campaign with another sterling performance, sweeping her last two events and claimed the Most Outstanding Swimmer award on Friday at the close of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) National Trials 25-meter short course at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

The 26-year-old product of Arizona State University proved too much for the opposition by winning the girls’ 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke and clocking 56.38 and 2:12.30, respectively, and hike her gold medal haul to seven in the four-day meet.

Competing under her own banner Chloe Swim Club based in Ilocos Sur, Isleta edged Fil-American bet Miranda Renner (56.59) and Camille Buico of Rising Atlantis (58.30) in the free before beating fellow National mainstay and 2023 Southeast Asian Games record holder Xiandi Chua (2:13.00) and Mishka Sy (2:22.08).

Except in the 200 Individual Medley where she timed 2:16.35 and lost to Chua (2:16.22), Isleta dominated the 50 back (27.83),100 back (1:00.31), 50-free (25.65), 200 free (2:04.17), and 100 Individual Medley (1:01.64) in the process, collecting a total of 231 points to top the women’s division.

“I’m so happy with my performance. I spent more time in training the past weeks and it’s paid off. With still more than one month before the World Series, we can go back in training and prepared,” Isleta said.

The event was used as a selection for members of the Philippine Team set to participate in the World Aquatics World Series (short course) which comprises competition from 18 to 20 October (Series 1) in Shanghai, China; Series 24 to 26 October in Incheon, South Korea; and Series 3 from 31 October to 2 November in Singapore. The series culminates with the Championships from 10 to 15 December in Budapest, Hungary.