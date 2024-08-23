BREAKTHROUGH VICTORIES: Duque, Kobayashi score emphatic JPGT wins

TARLAC — Lia Duque and Mark Kobayashi ended the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 5 the same way they started: With aplomb.

Both finally clinched their first victories in the 16-18 division after a series of close calls before.

Duque, who had established a commanding 25-stroke lead over Rafa Anciano after three rounds, maintained her focus during the final 18 holes at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

She capped her performance with a 79, highlighted by a two-birdie frontside 37, to secure a resounding 36-stroke victory over Chloe Rada with a 324 total.

The grueling week, which saw Duque battle sweltering heat and post rounds of 77, 85 and 83, earned her 15 points, boosting her bid for a spot in the Match Play Championship in the premier category.

Rada finished second with a 360 total after an 89 and earned 12 points.

“This win means a lot to me because in the recent JPGT events, I haven’t been performing as well as I wanted,” Duque said.

She finished second at Splendido Taal and third at Pradera Verde before heading to the United States to further refine her game.

“The heat got to me towards the end of the front nine, and I started to feel a bit fatigued. Additionally, some of the tee boxes were placed a little further back today,” Duque added.

“But I always love playing in JPGT events because they are so well-organized and professionally run.”

Anciano, the Pinewoods leg playoff winner, wound up third with a 93 for a 363, while Angelica Bañez placed fourth with a 397 after a closing 100.

In the boys’ side, Kobayashi also cruised to victory, carding an 82 to secure a six-stroke win over Zachary Villaroman, finishing with a 306 total.

Villaroman carded an 80 to take second place with a 312, while Francis Slavin rallied to finish third with a 329 after an 84.

The victory marked Kobayashi’s first after three consecutive third-place finishes at Pradera Verde, Pinewoods and Riviera, solidifying his position in the Match Play race.

“I had three third-place finishes, so I’m really happy to finally secure this win. I enjoy the experience here in JPGT,” said the 18-year-old student from the School of Tomorrow in Parañaque.

Reflecting on his final round, Kobayashi added: “I aimed to be more aggressive with my putts, but I think I overdid it. I ended up with a lot of three-putts and missed several lines.”

The final tally for the Luzon series will consider the top four results across the seven-leg series, with the top four players securing spots in the Match Play finals, scheduled for 1-4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.