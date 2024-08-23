Bong Go joins CDO’s Higalaay Festival

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go graced the Higalaay Festival at Rodelsa Circle in Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City, on Wednesday, 21 August. The week-long festival features several vibrant, culturally diverse, and enjoyable main activities.

The event has expanded beyond its traditional role as a day of gratitude to serve as a focal point for a global push to market Cagayan de Oro City and its environs as travel and investment destinations. Additionally, the said festival also commemorates the feast day of their patron, St. Augustine.

“Itong festival ay hindi lamang isang pagdiriwang ng inyong makulay na kultura at tradisyon kundi pati na rin ng ating pananampalataya. Kasabay ng selebrasyon na ito, atin ding ginugunita ang Kapistahan ng inyong mahal na patron, si San Agustin. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang magandang halimbawa at malasakit sa kapwa, tayo ay mas nagiging matatag sa ating pananampalataya at pagmamahal sa ating kapwa,” Go said.

Emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie as one community, Go commended the local government of Cagayan de Oro City for the success of their event: “Congratulations po sa inyong lahat at binabati ko ang lahat ng kawani ng ating gobyerno maging ang mga organizers para sa napakagandang event na ito.”

During the event, Go also promoted the role of sports in nation building and in encouraging the youth to stay away from vices like illegal drugs to keep them healthy and fit. Being Chairperson of the Senate Sports Committee, he gave shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to the residents who witnessed the fireworks.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit Northern Mindanao Medical Center or J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide, ready to assist with patients' medical expenses, and have already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the data from DOH.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.