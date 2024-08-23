Attack sinks Russian cargo ferry

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Ukraine sank a Russian ferry carrying fuel tanks in an aerial attack on a southern Russian port next to the annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, Russian officials said.

Kyiv has heavily targeted Crimea — a key logistics and military hub for Moscow — since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

“A railroad ferry carrying fuel was hit in the port of Kavkaz,” the Russian governor of the Krasnodar region, where the port is located, said in a post on Telegram.

“As a result of the hit and the fire, the vessel sank,” Governor Veniamin Kondratyev added.

Images on social media had earlier shown a fire and plume of smoke after Russian officials reported a Ukrainian attack on the port.

The Kavkaz port sits in the Kerch Strait that separates Russia from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian aerial attacks have targeted Crimea and the road and rail bridge connecting it to the Russian mainland throughout the conflict.

Officials in Kyiv posted cryptic comments after the attack.

“Beautiful,” Daria Zarivna, a communications advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on Telegram, attaching a photo of a large fire at the port.

Speaking at an event for army veterans earlier on Thursday, Zelensky appeared to call for his troops to step up attacks on Russian territory.

“In order to throw the occupier out of our land, we have to create as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its territory,” he said.