Photos

AS BELOW, SO ABOVE

Treasures are not always unearthed like a buried stash of ancient gold. In Sri Lanka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a special encounter with history and nature, and can be accessed by scaling a tall, unmistakeable rock in Sigiriya, where a well-preserved ruins of a 400 AD granite citadel are perched. Scenes from that time are frescoed like hieroglyphs on the monolith, and some of it can still be enjoyed today. The Sigiriya Lion's Rock is an enduring symbol of a parricidal King Kassapa I's notorious rise to the throne, an integral part of the nation's history. | via Vernon Velasco