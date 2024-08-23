A library SM got for you

The idea began when Sheeran Sy, a Singaporean architect for SM Supermalls, stumbled upon a small, unattended shelf in Australia, where people could share books for free.

She was inspired by the concept and had a desire of introducing a similar program in the Philippines.

Identifying with the Filipino ideal of bayanihan, which promotes community harmony and collaboration, Sy dreamed of establishing a place where Filipinos could share books.

The crusade began with the establishment of Book Nook in 2020.

The welcoming open library on SM Aura’s third floor welcomes guests to leaf through its expanding collection of more than 3,000 volumes, exchange and donate books, and encourage a love of reading and sharing while advancing community involvement.

More than just a place for learning, Book Nook is a dynamic hub that sparks interest and curiosity, hosting a variety of events and activities that cater to diverse interests.

In another initiative, the space provided a platform for solo mothers to connect through a book launch of Solo, Yet So Loved, a memoir about overcoming domestic violence.

To nurture local talent, Book Nook also hosted a workshop led by comic book creator Jamie Bautista, where aspiring artists learned the intricacies of visual storytelling.

Moreover, in collaboration with Camerahaus, the biggest photography retailer in the Philippines, Book Nook organized a VlogCon to equip content creators with essential knowledge. Over 700 participants joined the event.

GMA Network donated copies of the illustrated children’s book Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien to SM Supermalls through Book Nook.

Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien is a companion book to GMA’s TV series “My Guardian Alien,” which is about an alien who takes the form of a deceased woman named Katherine after accidentally crashing to Earth in a pod.