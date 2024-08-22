What might have caused the Bayesian yacht to sink?

A search continues for the missing passengers of the Bayesian superyacht, which capsized off the coast of Sicily early Monday morning. The luxury vessel, owned by British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, sank quickly amid a violent storm, sparking widespread speculation about what caused such a catastrophic event.

The yacht, built by Italian shipbuilder Perini Navi in 2008 and last refitted in 2020, was struck by a waterspout—essentially a tornado over water—causing it to capsize. Witnesses described seeing the waterspout form during the storm, which coincided with record-breaking sea surface temperatures in the Mediterranean, contributing to the formation of such extreme weather events.

Experts have proposed three primary theories to explain the sinking. The first is that the yacht’s 75-meter mast—the tallest aluminum mast in the world—might have bent or snapped under the force of the winds, destabilizing the vessel. Captain Karsten Borner, who was nearby during the storm, claimed to have seen the mast bend before the yacht capsized. However, rescue divers reported that the vessel was lying on its side in one piece, casting doubt on this theory.

Another possibility is that the yacht’s retractable keel was in the wrong position. The keel, which provides stability and control, might have been retracted instead of lowered, making the yacht vulnerable to the powerful winds. Without the keel extended, the boat’s center of gravity would have been higher, increasing the risk of capsizing in such conditions.

The third and perhaps most compelling theory is that a major hatch or door was left open, allowing water to flood the yacht rapidly. Giovanni Costantino, CEO of the yacht’s builder, suggested this after reviewing footage of the sinking. He emphasized that the hull was intact, implying that water ingress through an open hatch could explain how the yacht went down so quickly.

This tragic incident has drawn international attention, especially as it occurred during a period of extreme heat in the Mediterranean, which registered its highest sea surface temperatures on record. These conditions likely intensified the storm that led to the formation of the waterspout. Climate change, which has caused oceans to absorb around 90% of excess heat, has been cited as a contributing factor to these unprecedented weather patterns.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding what went wrong during the storm and ensuring that such a disaster is prevented in the future.

