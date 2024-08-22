VCT receives mobile cranes

Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), a subsidiary of Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) in Iloilo, has accepted the arrival of two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC), all done in just six months.

In a statement, the VCT said this was after the grant of a 25-year concession by the Philippine Ports Authority in April, as ICTSI continues to expedite facility upgrades, IT system implementation, and deployment of other modern cargo handling equipment at VCT.

VCT executive director Timothee Jeannin maintained that VCT is far from the terminal taken over by ICTSI over six months ago.

Improved facilities

“We’ve improved the facilities and grown our team to over 240 organic personnel, who undergo continuous training to ensure top-tier service. We also continue to expand our equipment fleet, which includes the upcoming MHCs and the recently delivered reach stackers, chassis, and forklifts — all part of our commitment to transform VCT into a world-class port,” he said.

The new cranes will arrive first week of September, enabling VCT to handle new-generation vessels and cater to the increased volume.

The MHCs will be the largest and first such equipment in Panay and Region 6.

Dredging along the berths is also set to commence later in the month to increase depth capacity in preparation for the arrival of larger ships.

Reefer plugs

VCT’s container yard is currently equipped with 33 reefer plugs, which will double in the next two weeks in anticipation of increased demand for perishable goods and potential exports from Panay.

The container freight station bustles with warehousing activities by freight forwarders. VCT currently operates with five new reach stackers, two three-tonner forklifts, six prime movers, two side lifters, a skid loader and a backhoe.

Two five-tonner forklifts are scheduled to arrive also in September, followed by a 30-tonner forklift in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Aside from the said arrival of the equipment, other projects in the pipeline for the year include further rehabilitation of the container yard, improvement of engineering facilities and offices, and development of multipurpose and recreational spaces for employees.