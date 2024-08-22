Total weather-related agri damage pegged at P4.73B

The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) final assessment of the combined effects of typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon on local production showed losses of P4.73 billion.

A total volume loss of 68,690 metric tons (MT) was reported, damaging 82,824 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas. The number of affected farmers and fishermen was tallied at 138,000.

Rice output was the most affected, with a value loss of P1.08 billion due to a production loss of 18,629 MT.

Fisheries, on the other hand, lost P783.96 million, affecting over 8,000 fishermen.

For high value crops, losses amounted to P691.62 million, and for corn P469.45 million. Cassava production suffered losses totaling P12 million.

Livestock and poultry registered losses of 25,855 head, amounting to over P38 million.

Additionally, some irrigation systems sustained damage with losses at P1.64 billion, as did farm structures worth P4.44 million. These structures included greenhouses, rain shelters, net houses, tunnels, and animal houses. Damage to farm machinery and equipment was also noted, amounting to P4 million.

As interventions, affected farmers will be provided seeds, and fishermen will receive fingerlings, fishing gear, and paraphernalia from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The DA also announced it will provide its Survival and Recovery Loan Program through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, offering loanable amounts of up to P25,000, payable in three years at zero interest.

Funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation will be available for indemnification, it added.