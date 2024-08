(August 22 2024)…………The supermoon is seen rising over Brgy. 178 Caloocan North on Tuesday night August 20, 2024, as the August's full moon falls under the category of a supermoon when it reached the closest distance to Earth, according to the Astronomical Diary of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).………Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR