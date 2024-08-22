SCUTTLEBUTT

Burden of proof

A case chanced upon during a journalist’s routinary work was a simple case of unjust vexation that had a questionable resolution.

Under the law, anyone found guilty of the offense may face arresto menor, or imprisonment of from one to 30 days, and penalties ranging from P1,000 to not more than P40,000.

The complainant, who felt aggrieved by the unsavory words questioning his/her authority, decided to file charges.

The prosecutor upon receipt of the complaint set a preliminary hearing but both parties failed to attend, thus it was set for resolution. The complainant, thinking he/she had the upper hand because the respondent did not bother to submit a counter-affidavit, waited for the resolution of the case. To the respondent’s dismay, the case was junked.

The senior assistant prosecutor said in his resolution the complainant had “failed to adduce sufficient evidence and the footage was not supported by an affidavit of evidence as required by law.”

In short, “mere allegations are not evidence,” the prosecutor said in his resolution, but he failed to mention that the defendant had failed to file his counter-affidavit.