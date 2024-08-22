Rizal stabbing survivor, 10, on the mend; suspect charged with frustrated murder

A young boy, known as "Archie," is showing promising signs of recovery after enduring a vicious stabbing in Rizal Province. The attack, which police describe as motivated by personal vendetta, has left the community in shock.

The incident unfolded as Archie was heading home when a woman, lying in wait, launched a sudden and brutal assault, stabbing him multiple times in the back. CCTV footage of the area captured the terrifying moment. After Archie collapsed, the assailant stabbed him again, then alarmingly, pretended to have just discovered the injured boy, misleading onlookers before making her escape.

Swift action by local authorities led to the review of the CCTV footage, which clearly identified the suspect. Police promptly arrested her, recovering the weapon—a folding knife—that was used in the crime. Archie was rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System in Taytay, where he is now being treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources privy to the case say that the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that her actions stemmed from jealousy and long-standing emotional trauma due to being abandoned by her parents as a child.