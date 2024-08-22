Isleta scoops 5 gold medals in National Trials

Chloe Isleta lived up to her billing as one of the country’s finest swimmers as she scooped five gold medals after three days of intense action in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. 25-meter short course National Trials on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Aquatic Center.

Isleta, a University of Arizona alumnus, topped the girls’ 50-meter backstroke and 200m freestyle after clocking 27.83 seconds and two minutes and 4.17 seconds, respectively.

Isleta outpaced her fellow national team mainstay Xiandi Chua Asian Age Group Championship campaigner Trixie Ortiguerra in the 50m race after they logged 29.06 and 29.25 seconds, respectively.

In the 200m freestyle, Isleta overpowered De La Salle University bet Hannah Sanchez, who clocked 2:09.10, and South Cotabato pride Jie Angela Talosig, who registered 2:10.38.

This is the third time in three days that Isleta won the friendly duel against the Australian-trained Chua of Top Swim Club.

On Tuesday’s opener, she claimed the 100m backstroke after clocking 1:00.31 while Chua timed 1:01.14.

The following day, Isleta edged out Chua in the 100m individual medley with 1:01.64 while Chua registered 1:03.02.

“Just doing the best I can. I guess I’m in good shape and ready to compete for the flag and country,” Isleta said after the event that is being used as a selection process for members of the national squad that will compete in the World Series in Shanghai, Incheon, and Singapore before culminating in Budapest in December.