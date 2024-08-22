Don’t aggravate motorists, lawmaker urges toll operators

A lawmaker has called on the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to prioritize the modernization of toll collection systems before imposing penalties on motorists without RFID (radio frequency ID) tags or insufficient loads.

Atty. Nick Conti, convenor of CLICK Partylist and CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp., said Thursday the persistent congestion on Philippine toll roads, particularly in Metro Manila, is largely due to outdated RFID technology and the lack of a uniform payment system.

“Before we even think of penalizing motorists, the TRB must first focus on improving and modernizing the toll collection systems,” Conti said.

Conti, a former commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission, pointed out that the current RFID technology in the country is unreliable, leading to delays and inconvenience for motorists.

“It’s time for the TRB to adopt state-of-the-art toll collection technology similar to that used in countries like Singapore, Germany, and the United States,” he said, citing examples such as Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system and Germany’s Toll Collect system.

Conti emphasized that modernizing toll collection systems will not only improve efficiency and convenience for motorists but also ensure accurate and transparent toll collection. He stressed the need for a standardized system across all toll roads to avoid compatibility issues.

He suggested that the TRB be empowered with advanced technology to conduct daily audits of toll collections, ensuring that revenue is accurately reported and remitted.

“The modernization of our toll collection systems is not just about convenience; it’s about improving traffic mobility, reducing congestion, and enhancing the overall road user experience,” Conti said.