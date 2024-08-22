DHL seals greenhouse gas reduction deal

DHL Express and Brother Industries (Philippines) Inc. have joined forces to deepen their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through DHL Express’ GoGreen Plus service.

By using this service and applying the book and claim methodology, Brother can achieve a 30 percent reduction in its annual GHG emissions associated with international parcels.

As a global leader in logistics, DHL is dedicated to setting an example in sustainable logistics and committing to achieving a net-zero GHG emissions target by 2050.

GoGreen Plus service

The GoGreen Plus service is one key initiative that enables customers to reduce the GHG emissions of their international shipments using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF is a more sustainable jet fuel made from renewable energy, sustainable plants, or waste materials.

It cuts greenhouse gas emissions by about 80 percent compared to regular jet fuel made from fossil fuels.

Minimizing environmental impact

The partnership with DHL Express aligns with the Brother Group’s Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to minimize the environmental impact of its business operations by reducing GHG emissions across all activities.

The company adheres to internationally recognized standards such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, EN 16258, and the Global Logistics Emissions Council Framework to calculate and report its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, representing direct and indirect emissions both in its assets and within its supply chain.

To calculate the market-based effects, DHL Express uses the guidelines of the Voluntary Market-Based Measures Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting published by the Smart Freight Centre.

“GoGreen Plus enables Brother Industries (Philippines) to reduce its Scope 3 emissions, the indirect GHG emissions in a company’s value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution. We hope this collaboration will inspire more companies to adopt low-emission transportation services using sustainable aviation fuel,” according to Nigel Lockett, DHL Express Philippines country manager.