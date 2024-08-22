BingoPlus supports MassKara Festival 2024

BingoPlus announced on 17 August its commitment to supporting the MassKara Festival 2024 alongside ArenaPlus during the Unmask 2024 event held at the L'Fisher Hotel’s LA PROA Main Ballroom.

To commemorate another year of working together, MassKara Festival and Unmask 2024 organizer Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc. presented a Certificate of Appreciation to BingoPlus representative Tomas Barlis Jr.

A Certificate of Appreciation was also presented to ArenaPlus, which BingoPlus received on ArenaPlus’ behalf. This upcoming partnership represents the full brand presence of BingoPlus throughout the celebration of MassKara Festival.

BingoPlus’ continued partnership with various local festivals reaffirms the brand’s dedication to enriching Philippine fun and entertainment while celebrating the people’s culture and history. By sponsoring the MassKara Festival once more, the brand can bring elevated experiences to Filipinos across the country as it makes every moment more engaging, accessible, and relevant.

The MassKara Festival is an annual celebration in Bacolod, Negros Occidental that was created over 30 years ago to inspire hope in the community.

Rich in culture and history, the festival’s iconic smiling masks are a great representation of the Philippine spirit of resilience in times of hardship. Yearly activities include a street dance competition, the MassKara Queen beauty pageant, the Electric MassKara parade, and musical concerts.