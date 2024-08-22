Asia-Pacific confab on DRR launched

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Defense Secretary Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil on Thursday launched the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024.

The three Cabinet members of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. collaborated together to lead the hosting of the Philippines of this year’s biennial conference in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) slated in October.

Loyzaga said more than 2,500 participants from 62 countries, as of date, are expected to participate in the event.

“(Meaning) Di tayo nagiisa.Maraming bansa (like those) small island developing states (who are buying lands in other countries to relocate their citizens),” Loyzaga explained, referring to preparations of other countries to mitigate the damage of a natural disasters and calamities like coastal hazards.

The APMCDRR, according to Loyzaga, is the main platform in Asia and the Pacific to take stock, monitor, review and enhance cooperation for the implementation of the Sendai Framework 2015-2030 at the regional level. It will provide an important opportunity to review risk reduction efforts, share innovative solutions and make actionable commitments to accelerate disaster risk reduction by 2030 in the world’s most disaster-prone region.