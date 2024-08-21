Volcanic eruption grounds flights in New Zealand

A volcanic eruption belched a plume of ash that grounded flights in New Zealand on Thursday, with government scientists warning it could continue venting for "weeks to months" to come.

It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people. The former tourist destination lies about 50 kilometers off New Zealand's North Island, and 200 kilometers from Auckland, the country's largest city.

National carrier Air New Zealand said 10 flights had been cancelled as volcanic ash drifted across flight paths at some domestic airports.

Satellite images showed "minor eruptive activity" started earlier in the month, research institute GNS Science said in a monitoring bulletin.

They believed it was part of the "typical eruptive cycles" documented on White Island, also known as Whakaari to the country's Indigenous Maori.

"This activity could continue for some time, weeks to months," they said.

Scientists said some people on New Zealand's main islands might smell volcanic gas or suffer mild irritation to their eyes or throats, although impacts would be minor.

New Zealand raised its volcanic alert level earlier this month to three, out of a maximum of five levels.

Tours have been banned on White Island since the 2019 eruption.

Source: AFP