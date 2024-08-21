Trade, technology, tourism pivotal for economic growth — business leaders

The convergence of trade, technology, and tourism is seen as key in achieving sustainable economic development and, at the same time, serves as a major driver for the growth of local economy.

On Wednesday, government officials and business leaders gathered at the Manila Hotel for this year's Metro Manila Business Conference (MMBC), with the theme "Integrating Trade, Technology and Tourism for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” or 3Ts for SET, with “Local Integration, Global Outlook” as a subtheme.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president, Consul Enunina Mangio, said the correlation of the three domains is essential as they encapsulate the current challenge of integrating local efforts with a global perspective while staying true to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

As per Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., PCCI Honorary Chair and Treasurer, integration of the three creates a competitive economy, leading to a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future.

"At the heart of this transformation is the empowerment of businesses through science and technology. Today, more than ever, science and technology play a crucial role in driving business innovation, enhancing productivity, and enabling companies to scale new heights," he said.

"By harnessing the power of technology, businesses can not only improve their operations but also create new products, services, and markets that address the evolving needs of consumers and communities," he added.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, meanwhile, said that private sector-led initiatives, such as the MMBC, are important as they underscore tourism and its relationship with trade and investment, and serve as a platform for discussing the need of developing technology and innovation.

"Because we know that tourism pervades our communities and all parts of our country where opportunities thrive. That is why this event is very important because we can hear our stakeholders who form part and parcel of the tourism economy," she said.

The MMBC is an annual event of the PCCI-NCR, which serves as the coordination and administrative body of the 16 chambers of commerce and industry in Metro Manila.