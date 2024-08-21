Stop fund transfer, PhilHealth urged

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to halt the transfer of its remaining P70 billion in unused funds to the national government, following an upgrade of the country’s credit rating by a Japan-based debt watcher.

Hontiveros said there was no more reason for PhilHealth to remit its funds to the national government as Japan’s Rating and Investment Information Inc. (R&I) recently upgraded the country’s credit rating to A.

“More funds are available for healthcare services,” she said in the vernacular.

“According to the President, the savings from interest payments on our debt can be used for the benefit of our people,” she added.

PhilHealth had earlier transferred P20 billion to the general fund on 10 May. It is set to transfer P10 billion more on 21 August, P30 billion on 16 October, and P30 billion on 26 May 2025.

“In my view, as the author and advocate of the Universal Health Care Act, it seems that PhilHealth members may be disadvantaged by this fund transfer,” Hontiveros said.

“This raises serious questions about the credibility of PhilHealth’s leadership and management in fulfilling the mandate of the UHC Act,” she noted.

Hontiveros also pushed for amendments to the Universal Health Care Act to further strengthen it.

She said this would ensure that PhilHealth funds obtained from any source will remain with the state health insurer and be used to lower the premium contributions of members and increase the benefits for patients in need.

“Through this amendment, there will no longer be any doubt or alternative opinion,” Hontiveros said.

“Here, the mandate of the legislature will be crystal clear and will preclude any confusion — genuine or otherwise,” she added.