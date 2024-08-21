SC declares 3 new towns in BARMM unconstitutional

General Santos City—On Tuesday, 20 August, the Supreme Court (SC) declared three newly-created municipalities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) unconstitutional.

In its En Banc session, the Supreme Court partially granted petitions challenging Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Numbers 54 and 55, which led to the creation of the towns of Datu Sinsuat Balabaran and Sheik Abas Hamza, carved out from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. The petitioners also contested Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Number 53, which established the town of Nuling from Sultan Kudarat municipality.

Previously, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) had issued Resolution Numbers 11011 and 11012, scheduling plebiscites to ratify the creation of these new towns on 7 and 21 September, 2024, respectively.

However, the SC ordered COMELEC to desist from holding the plebiscites on those dates and to refrain from performing any actions related to the ratification of Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 53, 54, and 55.

In response to the ruling, the Bangsamoro Government issued a statement on Tuesday night expressing respect for the court's decision. BARMM Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun emphasized that they fully understand the reasons behind the ruling and will comply fully. "The Bangsamoro Government has and will always be committed to working within the legal framework of the land and will ensure that all actions moving forward reflect our unwavering dedication to legal processes and democratic principles," the statement read.