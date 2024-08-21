Phl, US security chiefs raise concerns on China’s aggression

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed China’s most recent “dangerous actions” at the Bajo de Masinloc and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, according to the National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday.

NSC said Año and Sullivan exchanged information on the current maritime security situation in the region,

Both officials have “raised grave concerns on the recent illegal, aggressive, and dangerous actions” of China's air force and coast guard against their Philippine counterparts.

On 8 August, two aircraft of China’s People's Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF) deployed flares against the Philippine Air Force’s aircraft conducting a routine maritime security operation at the Bajo de Masinloc.

This incident followed by a collision of vessels between China Coast Guard vessels and the Philippine Coast Guard at Escoda Shoal.

On 19 August at the Escoda Shoal, CCG vessels “deliberately rammed” the PCG vessels while en route to Patag Island and Lawak Island in the WPS.

The CCG’s aggressive actions had caused structural damage to the PCG ships.

During their discussion, Año underscored the Philippines' unassailable rights in the WPS, stressing that the country’s actions are based on international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Año also thanked the United States Government for the “unremitting support and ironclad commitment” to the Philippines-United States alliance.

Meanwhile, Sullivan lauded the recently concluded inaugural Philippines-Vietnam joint coast guard exercise and Manila's efforts to expand the conduct of maritime cooperative activities with like-minded countries in the region and beyond.

The NSC said both national security chiefs are looking forward to the “implementation of strategic priorities to accelerate the Philippines' capability development and to continuously modernize alliances.”