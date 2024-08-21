PhilHealth urged to stop transfer of P70B unused funds

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to stop the transfer of its remaining P70 billion in unused funds to the national government after the country’s credit rating was upgraded to "A" by Japan-based debt watcher Rating and Investment Information Inc. (R&I).

“Mas dadami na ang pondong pwedeng gugulin para sa serbisyong pangkalusugan (There will be more funds that can be spent for health services),” she noted.

“Ayon mismo kay Presidente, ang matitipid natin sa pagbabayad ng interes sa ating mga utang ay pwedeng gamitin para sa ikabubuti ng ating kababayan (According to the President himself, what we save from paying interest on our debts can be used for the good of our countrymen),” she added.

PhilHealth had earlier transferred P20 billion in unused funds to the general fund on 10 May, following an order from the Department of Finance (DOF). The funds are set to be reallocated to infrastructure and other development projects.

It is set to transfer P10 billion more on 21 August, P30 billion on 16 October, and P30 billion on 26 May, 2025.

“Sa pananaw ko, bilang author at advocate ng Universal Health Care Act, dehado ata ang mga miyembro ng Philhealth sa fund transfer na ito (In my view, as the author and advocate of the Universal Health Care Act or UHC, Philhealth members are at a disadvantage in this fund transfer),” Hontiveros lamented.

“This raises serious questions about the credibility of Philhealth’s leadership and management in fulfilling the mandate of the UHC Act,” she added.

Hontiveros also pushed for the amendments to the Universal Health Care Act to strengthen it further.

She said this would ensure that funds of PhilHealth obtained from any source would remain with the state health insurer and would be used to lower the premium contribution rates of members and increase the benefits for patients in need.

“Sa pamamagitan ng amendment na ito, wala na pong duda at wala na pong alternative na opinyon,” Hontiveros said.

“Here, the mandate of the legislature will be crystal clear, and will preclude any confusion — genuine or otherwise.”