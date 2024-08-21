Over 150K dengue cases recorded since January 2024 — DOH

More than 150,000 dengue cases have been recorded since the start of the year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Wednesday.

Based on the latest epidemiologic data, the DOH has logged a total of 150,354 dengue cases nationwide.

This is 39 percent higher compared to the 107,953 dengue cases reported in the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, 396 deaths have been reported from 1 January to 10 August nationwide. This is lower than the 421 deaths recorded during the same period in 2023.

The DOH attributed the lower case fatality for dengue with “better health-seeking behavior” among Filipinos, with most of them seeking early consultation that leads to early testing, diagnosis, and better case management.

"Dengue has a seasonal pattern. Case counts are expected to rise during the rainy months. It is good that more Filipinos are seeking early consultation that leads to less deaths,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

Moreover, a 24 perceny increase in dengue cases was observed, from 18,784 cases during 3 June to 13 July, to 23,290 cases during 14 July to 27 July.

All regions except Soccekargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bicol showed an increase in cases in the recent three to four weeks counting back from 10 August.

The DOH said it continues to advise the public of its 4S strategy against dengue as cases are still on an uptrend.

These are: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Secure self-protection by wearing light colored clothing and applying insect repellents when able; Seek early consultation if symptoms of dengue appear; and Spraying and fogging hotspot areas for two consecutive weeks to prevent outbreaks.

“Keep cleaning our surroundings - search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds: anything with stagnant water," Herbosa added.