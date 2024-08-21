Olympic tape keeps going

The Olympics is held every four years, and the Philippines has been part of this sporting spectacle since 1924. On our 100th year of being represented at the Games, we’ve gotten our best medal haul yet.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo’s double gold medals were, of course, the highlight of the games. But not too far behind, for us golfers at least, were Bianca Pagdanganan’s near podium finish, as well as Dottie Ardina’s brave stand in women’s golf.

Our best Olympics yet should’ve been a uniting, inspiring occasion, but the backstories and side stories dampened what should have been a purely joyous time for our country.

Yulo’s troubles had nothing to do with his sport. It had something to do with strained family relations, compounded by an outspoken partner. It is something we should all leave alone, in my opinion. Athletes are people just like you and I, and privacy is something we can easily give them as a thank you for doing our country proud.

The controversy surrounding our female golfers, however, is a matter much different. It involves sports officials, local golf’s governing body, and something so simple and basic, it boggles the mind how it ever went wrong.

It all started with some tape. On posts in social media and to viewers on TV and online, the Philippine flag on our golfers’ uniforms seemed to be peeling off. This was followed by pictures of Ardina’s golf set, with head covers filled with duct tape, an attempt to cover equipment logos.

Social media was abuzz, filled with opinions and criticisms, with speculations. Then Dottie’s bombshell dropped, the “Tapal-gate” video. In the video that was posted by Ardina’s mom Gina, we can see Dottie visibly irritated by the lack of uniforms, the need to make do with patches and double-sided tape.

Her frustration was palpable, and understandably so. Uniforms are basic in any competition, even in fun club tournaments.

Yet there she was, at the Olympics, with no proper uniform to wear. Golfers and golf groups on social media were buzzing, comments harsh, everyone frustrated and appalled by the treatment our athletes had to endure.

The fact that we only had to outfit two golfers and that golf clothes are not specialized, complicated garments added to the irritation. The blame pointed to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), and how they could let this happen. Heads should roll, most comments read.

POC and NGAP statements

The POC was first to respond to Dottie’s video. In a nutshell, they were “saddened” and explained that it was due to Adidas’ initial uniforms being disapproved. Replacements were sent but held up in French customs, local replacements were bought and was used in the first round.

But the athletes opted to wear their own clothes in the succeeding rounds instead and all is well. While the golf uniform issue is regrettable, it was an isolated case.

NGAP secretary general Bones Floro also issued a more detailed explanation of the timelines, action taken, problems encountered. Everything seemed clearer, although still disappointing. There were still lapses and definitely lots of room for improvement. I thought that was it — until Dottie issued a lengthy statement.

Dottie explained how she had to shop for uniforms after the whole mess, how apparently Floro even said “bring it on” when told that they may get bashed; how she was hoping the media covering them would write about the whole uniform debacle but didn’t.

This “tell-all” by Dottie reignited the scathing comments online. This time, not just toward the POC and NGAP, but now included the media covering the Paris Games, specifically the golf competitions. Calls for further investigation has now reached the Senate, as evidenced by Dottie’s visit to Senator Bong Go. Where this will lead to is anyone’s guess. All we can do for now is to sit back and watch things unfold.

Personally, I think the bottom line here is the lack of full accountability and the sense of entitlement of our sporting officials. Even if Adidas was the cause of all the uniform problems, why not have a back-up plan? Why leave Manila without being sure the athletes’ gear are complete. Adidas may have bungled the uniforms and shoes, but what about the bags, umbrellas, head covers? Those were not up to them.

There is something missing here, and it’s accountability. This has long been the case — athletes airing gripes on seemingly deaf ears and politicians and big business continuing to lead sporting organizations.

This has even resulted in athletes opting to represent other countries. That this happened to golf and the fact that it is something as simple as uniforms and accessories for just two athletes, seems to have stricken a nerve.

That it took one of the athletes to divulge the problems instead of the media added to the flame. We still have a long way to go if we can send multiple officials to international competitions but can’t provide proper uniforms. That in itself is quite telling of what is wrong.