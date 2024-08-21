No RFID? That could be a problem soon

The motoring public plying through expressways must be vigilant and aware that the absence of a radio frequency identification (RFID) device or an insufficient load balance can result in significant financial consequences and potential inconveniences soon.

As outlined in the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2024-001, signed by the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) last 1 August, stricter fines will be slapped against those who will violate the new rule.

The JMC 2024-001 will take effect on 31 August after it was registered at the University of the Philippines-Office of the National Administrative Register last 8 August and published in the Manila Bulletin on 16 August.

The order will penalize motorists entering toll roads without valid RFID or electronic toll collection (ETC) devices, including dilapidated ones.

Under the “No Valid ETC Device” violation, any erring driver will be fined P1,000 for a first offense, P2,000 for a second offense, and P5,000 per offense for succeeding ones.

Those exiting an expressway with insufficient balance will be fined P500 for a first offense, P1,000 for a second offense, and P2,500 for every subsequent offense.

On the other hand, the use of a fraudulent, tampered, or fake RFID device and e-card upon entry and exit on a toll expressway will have to pay P1,000 for a first offense, P2,000 for a second offense, and P5,000 for every succeeding offense.

Easing logjams

In a separate statement, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said, the new order will be put in place to address traffic congestion at toll plazas, particularly caused by errant motorists with RFID-related issues.

The agency noted that these violations represent 9 percent of all motorists using expressways.

In contrast, the TRB noted that most expressway users at 91 percent are "compliant and responsible ETC users" who are often inconvenienced by the erring motorists.

Likewise, TRB said it will also release subsequent advisories regarding the JMC to elaborate on the responsibilities of various entities, including toll expressway concessionaires/operators, RFID service providers, toll expressway users, the LTO, and the TRB.

Additionally, the Toll Expressway Concessionaires/Operators and the LTO will collaborate to launch information campaigns to raise awareness about the JMC among the public.