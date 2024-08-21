Mitzi Josh bilib kay Julie Anne San Jose

As a singer, bilib na bilib ang baguhang si Mitzi Josh sa Kapuso singer-actress na si Julie Anne San Jose.
“For my whole career si ate Julie Anne San Jose ang naging inspiration ko. Someday, gusto kong maging siya or kagaya niya kasi all around siya. Nag-a-act siya, nagda-dance and she plays instruments,” say niya.
Finally ay out na sa marketplace ang debut single ni Mitzi Josh na “Could Get Used To You.”
Available na ito for streaming sa lahat ng digital music platforms nationwide. Isinulat ito ni Rina Mercado at produced ni Rocky Gacho.
“It’s a love song. It’s all about genuine love for another person,” say ni Mitzi.
Say ni Mitzi, ang kanyang pamilya ang naging inspirasyon niya sa pagre-record ng kanyang kanta.
“I’m super excited and happy that my debut single ‘Could Get Used To You’ dropped today and it’s on digital platforms worldwide,” say pa ng dalaga.
An accomplished singer, si Mitzi ang kumanta ng theme songs ng ilang Kapuso series tulad ng “Lumigaya” for “Mga Lihim Ni Urduja,” “Hadlang Man Ang Mundo” for ”Return To Paradise,” ar “Balik” for “Royal Blood.”