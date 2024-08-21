Mitzi Josh bilib kay Julie Anne San Jose

As a singer, bilib na bilib ang baguhang si Mitzi Josh sa Kapuso singer-actress na si Julie Anne San Jose.

“For my whole career si ate Julie Anne San Jose ang naging inspiration ko. Someday, gusto kong maging siya or kagaya niya kasi all around siya. Nag-a-act siya, nagda-dance and she plays instruments,” say niya.

Finally ay out na sa marketplace ang debut single ni Mitzi Josh na “Could Get Used To You.”