Military: Basilan is Abu-free

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — The military has begun removing posters and tarpaulins featuring wanted members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Basilan province, as part of a broader effort to declare the province ASG-free.

101st Infantry Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon said this action is a significant step towards enhancing the peace and security in Basilan.

“Removing these materials signifies the culmination of our longstanding security campaign against the ASG in the province,” Luzon said.

He added that the removal of the posters and tarpaulins is expected to restore a greater sense of normalcy and security among Basileños.

Luzon said the anticipated victory over the ASG represents a collective achievement involving local communities, government units, law enforcement agencies and the military.

The declaration of Basilan as an ASG-free province will be a historic milestone, reflecting the successful effort to combat terrorism and radicalism.

The initiative is expected to foster regional development and investment, reinforcing the hard-won peace.

Recently, ASG remnants were classified as “criminal elements” due to their ongoing criminal activities, such as extortion and grave threats, which diverge from the group’s original objectives and ideology.