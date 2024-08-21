DOH starts construction of super health center in Anda, Pangasinan

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it has started the construction of the Super Health Center in Anda, the only island town of Pangasinan.

Undersecretary for Universal Health Care Health Services Cluster for Northern and Central Luzon Maria Rosario Vergeire vowed their continued commitment to improve the health of the residents there.

“There are still Filipinos who are yet to receive the much needed health service,” Vergeire stressed.

Vergeire noted that six in 10 Filipinos do not get the proper healthcare that they need, leading to their eventual death.

She said this is because some Filipinos live in areas where there are no health centers.

“With this super health center, we hope that all residents of the municipality of Anda will be given the health services they need, once it is in operation,” Vergeire added.

The Anda Super Health Center has a project cost of P10 million for its Phase 1 project and is funded under the Health Facilities Enhancement Programs-General Appropriation Act 2024.

Regional Director Paula Paz M. Sydiongco added that Super Health Center will provide basic health care services and accommodate patients needing minor surgical procedures and diagnostic health care.

Sydiongco said the Super Health Center has an outpatient clinic and consultation as well as pharmacy and dispensary, clinical microscopy, microbiology/parasitology, radiology, birthing and lying in, and primary clinical laboratory.

“It also has a tuberculosis consultation with direct sputum smear processing and microscopy capability so in this facility we can already provide the services needed by each patient,” she emphasized.