Blazers rule ‘The Big Dance’ tilt

College of Saint Benilde flexed its might as it posted a convincing 94-80 win over the Lyceum of the Philippines University in the finals of maiden “The Big Dance” of Pinoyliga Cup last Monday at the Amoranto Arena in Quezon City.

Allen Liwag led the Blazers’ balanced attack as he delivered a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in more than 30 minutes of play.

Gabriel Cometa and Alaine Joshua Cajucom each scored 13 points for the Blazers, while Justine Sanchez added 12 points and Ian Torres contributed 10 points for the Taft-based team.

Saint Benilde coach Charles Tiu said winning the championship is a good sign that they are on track in their preparation for the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament, where they are among the favorites in Season 100.

“It’s a big confidence booster for us and we got some good reps and games,” Tiu said.

Ato Barba led Lyceum with 17 points, while Gyle Montano contributed 15 points and JM Bravo added 13 points for the Pirates, who played minus three injured key players including Mclaude Guadana.

Aside from becoming the inaugural champion of “The Big Dance”, Saint Benilde also took home the handsome “perpetual” trophy worth P200,000. The school will retain the hardware if it defends the title next year, but if another team wins, it gets to keep the trophy.

If a team wins it three straight seasons, the champion gets to keep the trophy for good.