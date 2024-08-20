POC chief rues AIMAG cancellation

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) expressed regret over the cancellation of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which was supposed to happen from 21 to 30 November in Bangkok and Chonburi in Thailand.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday aired his frustration shortly after the Olympic Council of Asia announced with finality the cancellation of the biggest continental meet following the Paris Olympics last month.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to move on,” said Tolentino, adding that Filipino athletes have been training and focusing on the AIMAG, which was already postponed twice before being formally shelved.

The Philippines was supposed to field 421 athletes who will compete in 37 of the 41 sports programmed by AIMAG organizers. However, the breakdown of sponsorship commitments due to the shift of government in Thailand threw a monkey wrench into the plan.

Tolentino said they are looking forward to a strong performance in the AIMAG as Team Philippines is still riding the momentum brought by the historic wins of Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in the recent Summer Games.

“We were hoping to improve on the two gold medals Meggie (Ochoa) and Annie (Ramirez) won in jiu-jitsu as well as the 14 silver and 14 bronze medals clinched in the 2017 edition in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan),” Tolentino said.

“But there are no wasted time and effort as far as our athletes are concerned because they remain in top form and there are other international competitions that they could focus on.”

The OCA announcement was signed by acting president Raja Randhir Singh and sent to the POC early evening on Monday after the deadline lapsed for Thailand to confirm its hosting commitment.

Prior to that, National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Thailand president Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon confirmed that they are determined to honor their commitment of hosting the prestigious event.

“As per the decision of the OCA Executive Board, the Games are canceled and the next edition of the Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the dates of which will be finalized shortly and sent to all concerned,” the OCA said.

Thai NOC vice president Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat also wrote OCA members about the cancellation and expressed his profound disappointment.

“Cabinet reshuffles at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and changes in the government funding initially designated for the Organizing Committee, have undeniably impacted the preparations” he said. “It is very disappointing that the reasons for such a significant decision are not sufficient to warrant the discontinuation of our plans,” he said.