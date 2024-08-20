ICTSI’s 5th carbon neutral terminal is Argentina’s first

TecPlata S.A., the Argentinian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), has become the first port in the country to achieve carbon neutral certification.

The certification recognizes TecPlata’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and offset emissions through renewable energy projects. The company will monitor its greenhouse gas emissions annually.

“This certification is a testament to TecPlata’s dedication to minimizing our environmental impact,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, TecPlata chief executive officer.

“By reducing and offsetting our carbon footprint, we contribute to the protection of our planet and, at the same time, promote the use of renewable energy,” he added.

TecPlata’s certification aligns with its broader sustainability initiatives, including waste management, efficient water use, and emission reduction. The certification process followed the international standards set by the GHG Protocol and ISO14064-1, with support from Carbon Neutral+.

The company acquired carbon credits certified by Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). These credits are linked to the Manantiales Behr Wind Farm project in Argentina and owned by YPF. The project involves the installation of wind turbines connected to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI), which replaces electricity that would otherwise be generated by fossil fuel power plants.

TecPlata’s certification is also in line with the ICTSI Group’s decarbonization objectives, working towards a greener, cleaner future, and fostering opportunities for innovation and growth. ICTSI’s global mission includes creating a positive impact on its partner communities, leading environmental and social development programs.

Through the Comprehensive Climate Change Initiative, TecPlata supports ICTSI’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions from its operations (Scope 1) and purchased electricity (Scope 2) by 26 percent per container movement by 2030 (using 2021 as the baseline). This is a significant step toward achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050.

TecPlata is the fifth terminal in the ICTSI Group to achieve carbon neutrality following Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, Rio Brasil Terminal and Tecon Suape in Brazil.