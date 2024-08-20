House panel defers DMW's 2025 budget hearing

The deliberation on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) was deferred to 9 September after its acting secretary Hans Leo Cacdac failed to appear before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

This comes as the panel has received a letter from Cacdac requesting permission to be excused from attending Tuesday’s budget hearing as he also set to face the Commission on Appointments (CA) for the confirmation of his ad interim appointment.

The CA, comprised of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, has deferred Cacdac’s ad interim appointment twice due to lack of material time.

Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez, however, opposed continuing with the budget hearing, stressing that Cacdac’s participation in the deliberations is crucial, considering that he is the sole responsible for the agency's projects.

“We have questions to the new secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers and we believe that his presence is essential to be able to first know first-hand from him the thrusts and programs of the DMW,” Rodriguez said.

OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Magsino seconded Rodriguez’s motion, which committee senior vice chairperson Stella Quimbo later approved.

DMW’s proposed budget for 2025 amounted to P8.503 billion based on the National Expenditure Program. The funding is lower than this year’s budget of the agency, totalling P10.12 billion under the the 2024 General Appropriations Act.