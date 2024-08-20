HIGH VALUE: Tushova displays versatility, powers Capital1 past Galeries

Capital1 continued its resurgence following a dismal showing last conference after posting a 25-13, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21 win over Galeries Tower Tuesday as action heats up in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Import Marina Tushova, known for her smashing hits, displayed all-around skills with tactical shots that messed up the Hightowers’ defense in the fourth frame. Her clutch play included back-to-back crucial drop shots that gave the Solar Spikers a 23-21 lead, and an off-the-block hit that secured match point.

Galeries Tower struggled to regroup, with Ysa Jimenez’s errant attack leading to their downfall and handing Capital1 the two-hour win.

The victory not only marked a comeback for the Solar Spikers after a loss to the Farm Fresh Foxies but also concluded their elimination round with a commendable 5-3 record, a significant improvement from their previous All-Filipino Conference performance.

Currently holding the No. 6 spot in the rankings for the knockout quarterfinals, Capital1, however, faces potential reshuffling. If Petro Gazz defeats Chery Tiggo in three or four sets on Thursday, Capital1 could drop to seventh place and meet the No. 2 team in the quarterfinals.

Team captain Jorelle Singh, who scored 10 points and finished with nine excellent digs, expressed pride in the team’s collective effort.

“I am so proud of our team because we helped each other out and the local stepped up,” Singh said.

The Highrisers briefly threatened a decider in the fourth set with a 20-17 lead, but the Solar Spikers regrouped effectively.

Des Clemente and Singh combined for three consecutive points to level the match, and Tushova then led Capital1 with three straight hits to secure the win.

Tushova bounced back from a previous 18-point game, delivering 35 points with 31 attacks, three aces and a block, while also contributing 19 excellent receptions.

Clemente, showing a resurgence in form, added 14 points with 11 spikes and three blocks, earning top honors for her performance, while Leila Cruz finished with nine points and setter Iris Tolenada and Julia Ipac had four points apiece.

Sutadta Chuewulim and Jewel Encarnacion put up strong performances with the former scoring 22 points and adding 14 receptions, while the latter contributed 19 points and 17 receptions for the hard-luck Highrisers, who ended their campaign winless in eight matches, though four of those contests went to a deciding set.