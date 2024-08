LOOK: Laoag City experienced a haze on Tuesday, 20 August, at dusk, but it was not linked to Taal volcanic smog (vog), according to Engr. Cynthia Iglesia, a senior weather specialist at the PAGASA Laoag Complex.

In an interview, Iglesia clarified that the haze observed over the city was unrelated to volcanic activity from Taal, easing concerns among residents. The exact source of the haze and its potential environmental impact have yet to be determined.