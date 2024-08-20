Guard who shot down robbery gang leader gets support

A security guard who fatally shot a robbery gang leader last week continued to be showered with accolades and support Tuesday.

The guard -- identified as Guard Roco who has become a local hero after killing one of five armed robbers during a holdup in a fruit shop -- received another cash incentive from the Beta Sigma Fraternity, said Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete.

The recognition ceremony was led by Rosete and organized by Deputy District Director for Operations Col. Andres O. Simbajon Jr. and Chief District Directorial Staff Col. Randy Glenn G. Silvio.

Roco's bravery during the 13 August shootout, which resulted in the death of the robbery gang leader, has earned him widespread admiration.

In addition to the cash reward, Roco was enrolled in an Alternative Learning System program at Maria Asuncion Rodriguez Tinga High School on 17 August with the help of Makati City police.