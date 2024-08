Former Caloocan Second District Representative Egay Erice has filed graft and corruption complaints against Commission on Elections chairperson George Erwin Garcia on Tuesday at the Office of the Ombudsman. The former lawmaker said that Garcia and other members of the poll body’s Bids and Awards Committee were allegedly involved in corruption over the MIRU systems deal. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

















ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







Former Caloocan Second District Representative Egay Erice has filed graft and corruption complaints against Commission on Elections chairperson George Erwin Garcia on Tuesday at the Office of the Ombudsman. The former lawmaker said that Garcia and other members of the poll body’s Bids and Awards Committee were allegedly involved in corruption over the MIRU systems deal. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR