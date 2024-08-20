DAR launches Sarangani co-op

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said its office in Sarangani province, in partnership with the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), has launched the Harvest Haven Integrated Farm of the Alkikan Agriculture Cooperative (ALAGCO) as a Learning Site for Agriculture (LSA).

The Harvest Haven Integrated Farm Learning Site, located in the town of Malungon, features diversified farming with a different array of vegetables, fruits, flowers and farm animals. It also includes a training hall designed for educational activities.

During the event, ALAGCO received the Certificate of Learning Site for Agriculture I, which serves as the official site for agriculture in the area. The certification is valid until its renewal in July 2029.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Cenon Original said he is excited to open and see more opportunities arise for the Alkikan Agriculture Cooperative.

“This learning site provides a valuable chance for farmers to gain insights from their peers. I extend my gratitude to all the partner stakeholders, particularly the ATI, for their crucial role in making this LSA a reality,” he said.

Original added that ALAGCO is now the first LSA in DAR Region XII, showcasing an extension modality for other farmers to adapt to more productive and sustainable economic growth.

LSA cooperator Mary Antoinette Cabrega expressed her gratitude to all partner stakeholders and co-members for their support in establishing the learning site.

“Every member has a responsibility to take action for the benefit of the future generations of farmers,” she said.