Bulacan aquafarmers get BFAR seed stocks

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan —The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR 3) has distributed 70,500 seed stocks to aquafarmers who were adversely impacted by typhoon “Paeng.”

Among the 70,500 fingerlings the bureau has distributed, 7,500 of the catfish fingerlings were delivered to a recipient in Calumpit, Bulacan. 63,000 milkfish fingerlings were distributed across various towns in Bulacan.

These 63,000 milkfish fingerlings were given to three recipients in Paombong, five recipients in Bulacan, and two recipients in Malolos.

The distribution of seed stocks is set to aid aquafarmers who were severely impacted by typhoon “Paeng,” which aims to revitalize the local aquaculture industry and support the recovery of affected communities.

The allocated seed stocks are vital for the rebuilding of aquafarming operations that were disrupted by the typhoon’s devastation.

BFAR 3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz led the distribution of the seed stocks to the beneficiaries along with the Local Government Unit of Bulacan. The distribution was well received by local aquafarmers, who expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention.

The initiative is part of a broader recovery and support plan by BFAR 3 aimed at ensuring the resilience of the aquaculture sector in the face of natural disasters.

This effort reflects the commitment of BFAR 3 to not only repair physical damage but also to rejuvenate the livelihoods of those dependent on aquafarming.