2 nabbed for illegal firearms, weapons possession

VILLASIS, Pangasinan —Pangasinan police on Friday arrested two suspects in Barangay San Nicolas, Villasis, Pangasinan, after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The suspects, a 53-year-old farmer and a 33-year-old laborer, both residents of Villasis, were apprehended following a police response by the Villasis Municipal Police Station.

According to the police report, a concerned citizen alerted the authorities about the suspects causing trouble, with one suspect brandishing a handgun and pointing it at a 26-year-old construction worker. The Villasis cops quickly responded to the scene, leading to the arrest and seizure of a 9mm Armscor pistol with a loaded magazine containing seven live rounds and a 12-inch jungle knife.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Police Colonel Jeff Fanged, provincial director of the Pangasinan PPO, emphasized their commitment to public safety. “The Pangasinan PPO will always remain vigilant to serve and protect the people,” Col. Fanged stated.

The arrested suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” which strictly regulates the ownership and possession of firearms and ammunition in the Philippines. Additionally, they may also be charged under the Batas Pambansa Blg. 6, which prohibits the carrying of bladed weapons outside of one’s residence.