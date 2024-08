LOOK: Ashnel Dwane Raon and Romeo Latac, high school students at Manila High School, stroll past Binondo in Manila as volcanic smog (VOG) from Taal Volcano engulfs the city and covers the skyscrapers on Monday, 19 August 2024. Several local governments in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and the National Capital Region cancelled classes due to the said VOG from Taal Volcano. KING RODRIGUEZ